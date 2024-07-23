Nigeria, Canada in talks over direct flight, aviation collaboration

Nigeria and Canada are in talks over the possibility of starting a direct flight between both countries and collaborating on the aviation sector.

Jamie Christoff, Canadian high commissioner to Nigeria in a courtesy visit to Festus Keyamo, minister of Aviation discussed new direct flight route and sector collaboration, the potential for increased connectivity and opportunities between the two nations in Abuja.

Gbenga Saka, special adviser on digital communications to the minister in a statement said that their discussions covered the shortage of aircraft for local operators and the establishment of a direct Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) route to Canada.

“Canada with its large aviation sector, sees this route as mutually beneficial for both nations,” he said.

“The minister expressed keen interest in the route, while the High Commissioner affirmed its viability, citing the high volume of students and tourists as well as a busy visa office in Nigeria as indicators of potential success,” Gbenga said.

The minister in a post on X formerly known as Twitter said that during this visit, a wide range of issues concerning both countries in the aviation sector were discussed and they resolved to nominate focal persons on both sides to prepare the grounds for further engagements on the issues.