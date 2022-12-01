NIGAV to unveil Nigeria’s Aviation Year Annual Report

Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) is set to present an Aviation Year Annual Report, which it says will highlight the groundbreaking achievements of the industry for future reference and guidance at the NIGAV award, 2022.

In a press release by Fortune Idu, the Chairman of NIGAV Centre and the Chairman of the organizing committee, the 12th Nigeria Aviation Award along with the usual Cabin Crew Contest for crowing the Nigeria King and Queen of the Air will hold from the 28th of January 2023 starting from 4pm at the NIGAV Centre Murtala Mohammed International Lagos.

The theme of this year’s award is ‘the coming of a new era’. The theme will help the industry to reflect on the achievement of the past year, present a scorecard of the industry in 2022 and prepare the players ahead of an exciting year in 2023.

A total number of fifty awards will be conferred by Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, in a ceremony that promises to be action and fun packed.

According to Idu, the aviation sector needs the NIGAV award as a performance monitoring index to continue to balance its services with customers’ expectations in line with internationally acceptable standards.

Read also: Stakeholders converge on Lagos for aviation accidents’ prevention

The organizing committee has begun the selection process with the call for nomination which will be followed by an online voting process to make the selection as credible as possible.

Other activities of the event include, the King and Queen of the Air Contest, which is a cabin crew contest for selecting Nigeria aviation ambassadors among the air hosts and hostesses from various airlines.

The contest which is to promote better inflight passenger experience and excellent onboard services from the cabin crew is Nigeria Aviation award for recognizing the good works of cabin crews in air transport service delivery.

Winners go home with N1,000,000 and other gift items to become Nigeria Air Ambassadors for corporate social responsibility.

The event has for the past five years presented Charity donations to SOS Children Village and this will continue in this year’s programme as part of the CSR mandate of the winners of the crown.