NFF dedicates Nigeria’s Cape Verde win to Air Peace

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has dedicated the Super Eagles’ Cape Verde victory in the ongoing Qatar World Cup qualifiers to Air Peace, the National Teams’ Official Carrier.

The NFF helmsman made the statement at an event tagged ‘Dinner with the Best of Corporate Nigeria’, which held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Pinnick emphasised that the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema’s remarkable speech of patriotism inspired the Eagles and boosted their morale for their amazing outing in Cape Verde.

Expressing gratitude to the airline and its founder for throwing their weight behind the National Teams, Pinnick dedicated the win in Cape Verde to Air Peace, adding that the NFF is glad to have entered a football partnership with the airline.

Meanwhile, describing Onyema as a ‘true Nigerian Nationalist’, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, lauded him for his strategic Corporate Social Responsibility interventions, citing Air Peace’s airlift of COVID-19 medical supplies from China during the lockdown last year and the deployment of the brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft to fly the Eagles to and from Cape Verde.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Onyema stressed the need for more corporate organisations to support Nigerian teams, as sports is an effective unifying medium and should be encouraged. The patriot urged the Super Eagles to keep uniting Nigerians with their pitch endeavours.

It can be recalled that a couple of weeks back, Air Peace penned a 300 million naira sponsorship deal with the NFF, which is expected to span four years.