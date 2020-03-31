New Travel Agents’ president says will tackle Industry challenges in Nigeria

Susan Akporiaye, the newly elected National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, (NANTA) has pledged to confront challenges facing its members and come up with effective strategies to address them.

Akporiaye said in a statement Tuesday that operators had to acknowledge that while the industry faced global challenges occasioned by COVID-19, there were also pertinent local challenges facing members and their businesses, which the association must confront and come up with solutions to address.

“In due course the incoming executives shall engage and consult with all of you as stakeholders in order to establish and validate our priorities.

“I will then be articulating these priorities with strategies on how to move us forward,” she said.

She acknowledged the huge challenge to re-assess the agencies’ reach and physical engagement process in view of COVID-19 and the impact on global Travel.

She however noted that the association was conscious of the pressure to rebound and gain immediate foothold, but said it was determined to guide its members to follow established federal and states governments’ protocols on COVID-19 and practise safety and social distancing as recommended by health officials globally.

She explained that the association had digitally taken over and all the legal protocols for handover had taken place, overseen by the Board of Trustees.

“On one hand, you are assured of continuity because I was one of the outgoing executives of the last administration. On the other hand, this is the birth of a new beginning as the incoming exco takes over under my leadership as the 44th President of NANTA.

“This statement is to assure you all, including our friends and Principals, that NANTA is united and in safe hands under my watch,” she said.

She encouraged stakeholders to provide inputs for continuous engagements, whether physical or digital.