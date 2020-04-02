New NANTA president pledges to address challenges of travel agencies in Nigeria

Susan Akporiaye, the newly elected National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, (NANTA) has pledged to confront challenges facing its members and come up with effective strategies to address them.

In a statement issued by Akporiaye, she stated, “We must admit that while we have global challenges brought on by COVID-19. We also do have some pertinent local challenges facing our members and their businesses which we must confront and come up with effective strategies to address.

“In due course the incoming executives shall engage and consult with all of you as stakeholders in order to establish and validate our priorities.

“I will then be articulating these priorities with strategies on how to move us forward.”

She acknowledged the huge challenge to re-access the agencies’ reach and physical engagement process in view of COVID 19 and the impact on global Travel.

She however noted that the association is conscious of the pressure to rebound and gain immediate foothold yet determined to guide its members to follow established federal and states governments protocols on COVID 19 and practice safety and social distancing as recommended by health officials globally.

She explained that the association has digitally taken over and all the legal protocols for hand over have taken place overseen by the Board of Trustees.

“On one hand you are assured of continuity because i was one of the outgoing executives of the last administration. On the other hand this is the birth of a new beginning as the incoming exco takes over under my leadership as the 44th President of NANTA.

“This statement is to assure you all including our friends and Principals that NANTA is united and in safe hands under my watch,” she said.

She encouraged stakeholders to provide inputs for continuous engagements whether physical or digital.