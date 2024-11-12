NCAA to sanction pilots for working for multiple airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it would sanction flight and crew members, especially pilots for working for multiple airlines concurrently with their approved privileges simulators and proficiency checks endorsed on their license.

NCAA said that such an action posed serious threat to safety and would be treated as a serious violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

A letter addressed to all aircraft operators by Chris Nojomo, the Acting Director-General Civil Aviation (ADGCA), with the head: ‘Prohibition o Ad-Hoc Flight Operators for Multiple Airlines Background,’ dated November 6, 2024 with the reference number: NCAA/DGCA/AOL and obtained by BusinessDay, stated that the unprofessional conduct was discovered by its surveillance reports.

NCAA in the letter, insisted that the flight simulator training device/facility approved by it is operator specific based on the training programme and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for such an airline only.

It also declared that instances where pilots operate for more than one airline concurrently without safety considerations of such action poses a safety risk to the industry.

The letter read in part: “With effect from the date of issuance of this directive, all operators and holders of pilot license are informed that this action will be treated as a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

“The authority will take appropriate enforcement action on violators of this directive, effective from November 11, 2024.

“Simulators renewals from henceforth will be filed to the operators.”

