NCAA targets increased adoption of digital technology in air travel with workshop 

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) under the leadership of Chris Ona Najomo is looking to achieve increased adoption of digital technology in air travel with a workshop on consumer protection and management.

Themed ‘Achieving Increased Adoption of Digital Technology in Air Travel Customer Complain Management: The Regulatory Perspective,’ the workshop looks to create a stronger interface between airline operators, aviation agencies and air travellers to enhance improved and effective communication between airlines and travellers.

The workshop also aims to examine ways to serve air travellers better and improve the relationship between passengers and airlines.

This is part of the series of stakeholder engagement and public awareness programmes aimed at setting the roadmap for achieving a more efficient civil aviation and air transportation system in the country, through an inclusive dialogue by critical stakeholders and major actors in the Nigerian civil aviation air transportation value chain.

Seasoned aviators are billed to speak at the workshop, including George Uresi, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, of Ibom Air; First Baba Isa, Thought Leader, Lawyer and Scholar, and Ifueko Abdulmalik, Senior Special Assistant to the DG.

Panellists at the conference include Francis Ekeng, the Director of Airport Operations, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Yinka Folami, President, of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), George Uriei, Ifueko Abdulmalik and Ayo Mairo-Ese, Arise News Anchor, Compere, Moderator and Public Speaker.

The date of the workshop is November 19, 2024; the venue is NCAA Annex, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the time is 9:00 am.

The resource persons will speak on Public Awareness/ Travelers Enlightenment and the Repositioning the Nigerian Aviation Industry for Operational Efficiency, Service Excellence and Economic Viability: A Renewed and Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue”

