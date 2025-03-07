Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has thrown its weight behind Air Peace after the airline blacklisted three unruly passengers aboard their recent London-Lagos flight.

Mike Achimugu, Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, NCAA stated this on his X handle.

He said, “Met with Air Peace officials to discuss a case of three unruly passengers aboard their recent London-Lagos flight.

“As an Authority, we continue to preach against unruly passenger behaviour. We are glad that the case is now in court, and we support the airline blacklisting passengers who threaten the safety and security of other passengers, the aircraft, and crew,” Achimugu said.

Read also: NCAA to save FX with local trainings for aviation professionals

The Magistrate Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Magisterial District, was the scene of legal proceedings on Friday, February 15, as three passengers—Adewale Adedigba (52), Magnis Ashibuogwu (50), and Iwunze Benjamin (30)—were arraigned for unruly conduct aboard Air Peace Flight No. P4 7579 from London to Lagos.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on February 12, 2025, at approximately 8:00 PM.

According to the police, the defendants disrupted the flight by shouting at the top of their voices, causing panic and public disturbance among passengers and crew. Their actions were deemed a breach of public peace under Section 168(1)(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Further allegations reveal that the trio unlawfully moved from their originally assigned economy class seats to the business class section without authorization. This conduct, which violated Section 4(1)(a)(b) of the FAAN Bye-Law 2005, prompted swift intervention from the airline staff, who reported the incident upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Following their arrest by airport police, the passengers were formally charged and brought before the court under the jurisdiction of the Airport Command. The prosecution, led by SP Oladipupo Taiwo, pressed for strict adherence to aviation laws to deter similar incidents in the future.

Read also: Keyamo asks aviation workers to adopt Civil Service Implementation Plan

During the court session, the defendants’ plea was not immediately recorded, leading the magistrate to adjourn the case to March 3, 2025, for hearing. The delay allows both the prosecution and defense to prepare their arguments, with potential penalties including fines or imprisonment if the defendants are found guilty.

This case underscored the growing need for stricter enforcement of in-flight conduct regulations in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Share