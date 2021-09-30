NCAA refutes ban on travellers without vaccination card

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has refuted reports circulating social media and tabloids that the Federal Government through NCAA has given a directive to ban travelers with proof of vaccination from both local and international flights.

According to the reports, the ban is to take effect from December 1, 20201.

In a statement by Sam Adurogboye, general manager, public relations said the authority wants to state categorically that no such directive emanated from the Federal Government through NCAA.

“Therefore, the authority is calling on the public to discountenance such news as there is no iota of truth in it.

“On the other hand, we want to enjoin purveyor of such unfounded news to cross-check facts before publishing,” Adurogboye added.

He said the authority will continue to support all Federal Government initiatives to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

He stated that NCAA expects strict adherence to safety protocols in and out of the airports by wearing facemask, washing hands periodically, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded space.