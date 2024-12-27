NCAA DG to meet with airline CEOs over flight delays, cancellations 

…addresses concerns of disgruntled passengers

Following the consistent flight delays and cancellations during this festive season, Chris Najomo, the Director-General of the NCAA, has called for a meeting with airlines’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), who disclosed this in his X handle stated that Najomo is cutting short an important assignment to meet with all the CEOs of domestic airlines in Nigeria on Friday, adding that this is proof that the Authority cares.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that current aircraft size and poor weather have increased flight cancellations and delays across various local destinations despite a recent boost in capacity.

Achimugu recounted an experience he had while trying to catch his flight.

“I walked into the scene this evening while trying to catch a flight myself. Passengers were really angry and threatened to become violent.

“I personally addressed them and engaged for about 20 minutes, explaining that I would confirm from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) if the weather was truly bad. I also explained that the airline does not have liability in the event of force majeure,” he said.

The NCAA director said that despite this, he took certain measures to address the concerns of passengers.

“I insisted that the airline provide transportation back to the Central area for all passengers. I paid for nearby accommodation (Peace Media Hotel) for a few elderly passengers who looked too weak after the lengthy wait.

The airline agreed to pay 50 per cent compensation to the passengers and agreed to also refund those who sought a refund. “I told the passengers that they could redeem that 50 per cent by cash rather than rebate if they wanted.

“I opened my phone and let as many passengers as possible to scan the NCAA QR code for passengers complaints, and told them to contact me if the airline fails to resolve their complaints by tomorrow morning,” Achimugu explained.

He recalled that a few days ago the NCAA announced it would enforce action against five airlines, adding that this will be the first time in more than 10 years that the Consumer Protection Department of the NCAA is taking such action.

He said he had written to NiMET to begin sending daily weather reports directly to his office, which would enable me to ascertain quickly if an airline lies about weather.

Achimugu said three days ago, he voted some money from his salary to some indigent passengers owed refunds by a certain airline whose current situation is critical.

“I didn’t owe anybody such a courtesy, and it is not sustainable, but it simply shows that the NCAA under Capt. Najomo is humane.

“A lot of disruptions are not caused by the airlines. The solutions must be holistic, and Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation has shown sterling leadership by resolving the capacity problem that crippled the industry for years. Now, he focuses on calibrating sunset airports with instrument landing systems, et al.

“That way, certain airports will not refuse to clear airlines after dark. He has broken the industry from the doldrums of decadence it was forced into. Be patient with him. The industry will not be perfect in just one year, but significant progress has been made.”

