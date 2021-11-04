NCAA DG, Adefope, Modupe Lawale, to attend Nanta Eminent Persons Award

The Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) Musa Nuhu, has signed up as one of the top industry influencers expected to grace the second edition of NANTA Eminent Persons Award in Abuja.

Top on the line also, are two prominent NANTA front liners who will be inducted into the NANTA Fellowship, group, a new badge of honour to select NANTA members that have stayed strong in the travel trade business as role models and had launched out to other critical areas of the sector beyond the travel trade.

Read also: NITDA boss gets award for technology development in Nigeria

Olufemi Adefope who once held position as President of NANTA is a great industry influencer while Modupe Lawale brought fresh air to the Public and Government relationships which opened doors and bridged reservations about the mission and vision of the association in its formative years.

Musa Nuhu, DG NCAA is NANTA awardee for making NCAA the most supportive government agency under his watch. The award ceremony comes up in Abuja on November 12 at the international Conference Centre.