Nasarawa offers Lafia Cargo Airport operational base to NAF Special Forces

As the special forces of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 22 Quick Response Command commences operation, the emerging cases of banditry, cattle rustlings and farmers and herders clashes being witnessed in the states of North-Central zone would soon be history.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the establishment of the NAF special force to tackle security challenges in the affected states, arrived Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, with a commitment to restore peace and flush out all criminal elements in the zone.

To this end, the Nasarawa State government has offered the Lafia Cargo Airport as an operational base for the NAF 22 Quick Response Special Forces.

The deployed NAF forces are to work in hand with the ‘Operation Whirl Stroke, with the view to boost security in the state as well as the entire North Central geopolitical zone.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, who was at the airport to receive the troops, commended President Buhari for the prompt attention to tackle the security situation is not only the state but the North Central zone.

Governor Sule thanked the Federal Government for the swift response and assured that the state would support the troops to ensure that all forms of crimes were eliminated from the state.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, urged them to be professional in their conducts and to ensure that the zone was free from security troubles.

“I urge you to be professional and uphold the core NAF values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all you do,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented by AVM Charles Ohwo, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, told the Special Forces that they were deployed to complement and add value to the already existing security apparatus on ground.

“You must cooperate with Operation Whirl Stroke. Your deployment not only for Lafia, but for the North -Central,” he said.

The air chief appreciated the Nasarawa State government for the provision of the facility provided for the establishment of the 22 Quick Response Wing in Lafia.

Abubakar urged the government of Nasarawa to put in place a refuelling facility to enable helicopters easy access for refuelling as they advance for operations.

The troops were deployed to tackle the emerging security challenges, such as banditry, cattle rustlings and farmers and herders clash in the zone.

Since his assumption of office a year ago, Sule has consistently maintained that his administration would not only complete the Lafia Cargo Airport but would also attract business at the facility.