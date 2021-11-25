NANTA restates commitment to promoting unity, peace with new campaign

The National Associations of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has again restated its commitment to promoting peace and unity with its new campaign.

Susan Akporiaye, NANTA National President, during the launch and NANTA Eminent Persons Awards in Abuja said the campaign was in response to any subtle attempt to create a crack or division now or in the future.

Akporiaye said that the jingle would be aired on different social media platforms of the association.

According to her, this will sensitise individuals on the essence of living in peace and unity, as Nigerians enjoy a sane environment.

“We are launching a national campaign jingle against tribalism as a response to any subtle attempt to create crack or division now or in the future,” she said.

Akporiaye said the association was ready to practically support and generate an all-inclusive aviation training academy, adding that this was to support the growth of the Nigerian aviation and tourism sectors while revealing the vision and the making of the new NANTA.

Akporiaye noted that the academy would have the association’s trade mark of excellence, innovation, well guided international exposure and content.

She said the same intent would manifest a hospitality engagement not just to diversify the NANTA investment profile but to support the growth of the Nigerian aviation and tourism sectors.

Read also: Airlines’ new funding model adapts to the rising cost

“Today, Nigeria with over 200 million people, with about 70 per cent in the youth grade, have not seen the need to create openings for specialised study and research on travel trade in our tertiary institutions, failing to attract interest from our teaming youth population.

“We should remember the potent employment facilitation, investment, professionalism and technology transfer which should respond to the everyday dynamics associated with the sector,” she said.

Akporiaye said that the association had grown to attract attention and respect from the government over the years.

She promised to open new chapters in the association’s relationship with regulatory bodies and other bodies that could make NANTA businesses thrive.

“We shall get our members, particularly the women, to have access to government grants through established government agencies to aid additional investment openings and financial stream flow,” Akporiaye said.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, was conferred with the award as NANTA Best Traditional Ruler in Nigeria and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as NANTA best Governor of the year.

Also, Teslim Adeniyi, Conservator of Park, Okomu National Park, got the best Conservator of Park, The Envoy Hotel emerged the most outstanding hotel and British Airways got the best foreign Airline.

Dana Air commences Asaba flights

As part of its strategic route expansion drive, One of Nigeria’s leading carriers, Dana Air, has introduced flights from Lagos to Asaba.

According to the spokesman of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air will also commence Asaba, Abuja flights and increase frequencies on other destinations soon.

“We are expecting an aircraft fresh from maintenance abroad soon and with this increased capacity, we would introduce Asaba to Abuja flights and increase frequencies across our destinations.

“We have a gradual route expansion program and we intend to follow it through. The introduction of Asaba flights is strategic and as always, we will be offering reliable options to our guests, providing them with the best and affordable fares while ensuring that they continue to fly as safely and as seamlessly as possible.

“Our guests can visit our website for the best fares or explore our 24 hours customer service and multiple channels for more details, He added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri and now, Asaba.

The airline is reputed for its on-time departures and arrivals and quality onboard service.