NANTA inaugurates committee to protect travellers from fraud

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, (NANTA), NANTA, has inaugurated committees to tackle the activities of touts in the business to protect travellers from being swindled of their hard earn money.

This is just as the association is set to further engage the disciplined professional practices of its members.

During the inauguration of three standing committees via a zoom meeting, the NANTA Vice President, Lagos zone, Yinka Folami said, during the past 7 months, the Executive Council of the Zone had received several complaints from unsuspecting travellers that had fallen scam-victims to imposters that parade as Travel Agents.

According to Folami, this development was giving the Association members a bad name, adding that they would not fold their hands and allow what he called briefcase travel agents to drag their professional and respect into the mud before the travelling public.

“The primary essence is to eradicate touting from our chain and we want to eradicate unevenness from our practices, we want to take care of imbalance in the chain.”

Folami advised travellers to confirm before making any payment for their travel ticket that the agent was NANTA certified to avoid missing their money to fraudsters.

“Before you make that payment for your travel ticket, confirm that the agent is NANTA certified.

He called on all those who desire to be travel agents to sign up with NANTA for disciplined practice or get out of the travel trade.

The inaugurated committees include Code of conduct and Disciplinary, Advocacy and Outreach and Travel Policy and Standards Committees.