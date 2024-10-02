NAMA to embark on surface movement radar sensitisation to enhance air safety 

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has concluded plans to embark on Surface Movement Radar (SMR) sensitisation In a bid to enhance safety, efficiency and awareness in ground operations

The sensitisation of the SMR in Lagos on October 4, 2024, at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) conference Hall is an opportunity to elevate stakeholders’ understanding and to contribute to safer and more efficient airport operation.

The aviation-wide Surface Movement Radar (SMR) sensitisation is a specialized programme organised by NAMA to enhance the knowledge and operational capabilities of airport personnel and aviation professionals in using and managing surface movement radars.

These radars are critical for ensuring safe and efficient ground operations at airports, particularly in low-visibility conditions and during high-traffic periods.

The objective of the sensitisation programme is to educate participants on the fundamental principles and workings of surface movement radar systems and highlight the importance of SMR in maintaining safety and efficiency in airport ground operations.

Others are the provision of hands-on training on the latest SMR technology and software, fostering a deeper understanding of the integration of SMR with other airport surveillance systems and discussing real-world applications and case studies to illustrate the benefits of effective SMR use.

The sensitisation is divided into several key modules and subject matter experts have been handpicked from outside and with the aviation industry in Nigeria to address the following relevant areas.

NAMA disclosed that the Surface Movement Radar sensitization is a comprehensive programme combining theoretical knowledge with practical skills that will ensure that participants are well-equipped to maximize the benefits of SMR technology.

By enhancing their understanding and operational competence, it aims to significantly improve ground movement efficiency and safety across airports.

These radars are critical for ensuring safe and efficient ground operations at airports, particularly in low- visibility conditions and during high-traffic periods

Share