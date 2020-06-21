NAMA relocates corporate headquarters to Abuja

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has relocated its corporate headquarters from Lagos to Abuja.

This is in compliance with the recent directive from the Federal Ministry of Aviation asking all agencies in the sector to relocate operational headquarters to the nation’s capital in a bid to ensure efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery between the Ministry and its agencies.

Meanwhile, Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director, and other critical staff of the agency have since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters located at No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja, in strict adherence to the above directive while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit in due course.

The agency admonished all enquiries and correspondences henceforth to be channeled through the above address (No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja).

Accordingly, all NAMA social media handles have been adjusted to reflect this change.