NAMA denies plans to resume helicopter fee

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has denied reports saying it is planning a reintroduction of the $300 landing fee from helicopter operators in the country.

In a statement by Abdullahi Musa, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, he stated that the issue has been put on hold since May 2024 with the intervention of Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who, along with the agency is still making consultations with critical stakeholders on the matter. The insinuation therefore is baseless, unofficial and was never in the contemplation of the agency.

“NAMA wishes to use this medium and disabuse the minds of operators and airspace users generally about the said misleading publication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the agency as a law-abiding corporate citizen of this country cannot embark on such a venture without recourse to extant rules and adequate input and buy-in from the concerned stakeholders.

“The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) therefore uses this medium to advice helicopter operators to go about their legitimate duties as the agency continues to work assiduously towards ensuring the safety of air navigation in the country,” Musa added.

