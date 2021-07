Renowned aviation trainer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WestLink Airlines, Ibrahim Mshelia will chair the 24th League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) scheduled to hold on the 28th of July, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Also CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, the managing director of Medview Airline, Muneer Bankole and other…

