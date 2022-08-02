More troubles for travellers as BA suspends ticket sales from Heathrow

Passengers looking to travel from Heathrow Airport, London’s busiest airport, on British Airways will not be able to do so, as the carrier has halted sales of tickets on short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport until 8 August as disruption to air travel continues.

This is also coming at a time when passengers have had to pay very high fares for tickets as a result of the $600 million dollar blocked funds.

The move is due to the cap on daily passenger numbers that the UK’s largest airport imposed over the summer.

The sales suspension will affect BA’s flights to domestic and European destinations.

Thousands of air travellers have been hit by disruption in recent weeks, including last-minute cancellations.

Airports and airlines, which cut jobs during Covid lockdowns, have found it difficult to recruit enough staff as demand for holidays has returned.

Heathrow Airport has struggled to cope with the rebound in air travel and problems with its baggage handling systems have also led to passengers seeing huge delays in reclaiming their luggage.

Last month, Heathrow told airlines to stop selling summer tickets, as it said it would limit the number of passengers departing each day to 100,000 – 4,000 fewer than previously scheduled.

The cap on numbers is set to remain in place until 11 September.

As BA is the largest airline at Heathrow it is affected by the limit more than other carriers.

In a statement, BA said: “As a result of Heathrow’s request to limit new bookings, we’ve decided to take responsible action and limit the available fares on some Heathrow services to help maximise rebooking options for existing customers, given the restrictions imposed on us and the ongoing challenges facing the entire aviation industry.”