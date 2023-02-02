MMA2 partners Dana Air, Aero to reward travellers

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) has partnered Dana Airlines and Aero Contractors to reward loyal travellers at the terminal.

According to Oluwatosin Onalaja, BASL head of corporate communications, the idea was conceived to show appreciation and reward travellers that consistently patronise airlines at MMA2.

Oluremi Jibodu, BASL’s head of aeronautical and cargo services, stated that the MMA2 Fly and Win Valentine Promo is scheduled to run throughout the month of February 2023. He added that Dana Airlines and Aero Contractors are the participating airlines.

According to him, any traveller that jointly purchases 2 Economy or Business Class return tickets from the participating airlines and is the first to check-in, wins a free one-way flight ticket. Winners will be chosen every day until the end of February.

He advised interested members of the public to visit the participating airlines’ ticket reservation platforms for more details.