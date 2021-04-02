Missing NAF jet feared crashed, crew members still missing

Intelligence reports gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicate that the Alpha-Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on board on March 31, 2021 might have crashed.

The NAF, in a statement on Friday signed by its spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, said the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remain unknown.

The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

The NAF said extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by its surveillance aircraft as well as its Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It, however, remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued,” the statement said.