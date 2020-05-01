May Day: Aviation Minister expresses regret over workers’ reduced wages occasioned by COVID-19

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, has expressed regret over the unpleasant conditions of workers and the reduction in the wages of staff in the Nigerian aviation industry occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the world by storm.

This is as industry unions unilaterally called on the Federal Government to provide intervention funds to organsiations operating in the country’s aviation industry, warning that without this, some of the workers in the sector may lose their jobs.

James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation in a statement to mark the 2020 May Day Celebration, said that Sirika was disturbed by the options available to airlines’ workers and service provider, which were to either send their staff on compulsory leaves or reduction of their wages.

Sirika declared that workers in the sector were among the hardest-hit economically by the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, especially with the grounding of passenger flights and shutting down of services globally.

He assured that the challenge would be surmounted with the cooperation of all players in the sector.

“He however expresses the belief that there’s a bright future for the Nigerian aviation industry after the dark times that it presently faces, hoping that the pandemic will be short-lived.

“Government, he said, was aware of the dire situation in the aviation sector and will do whatever is practically possible to mitigate the consequences of the total lockdown in the industry and create an enabling environment for the sector to bounce back.”

Ifeoma Okeke