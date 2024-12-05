MaxAir confirms air return over engine abnormality

MaxAir has confirmed that its flight with registration Number 5N-BBM made an air return due to an observed abnormality in the engine parameters during ascent, prompting the Captain to initiate an air return to Maiduguri International Airport.

Following Standard Operational Procedures, the affected engine was shut down, the aircraft landed safely and passengers and crew members remained unharmed, the airline said in a statement.

“In line with MaxAir’s commitment to passenger safety and comfort, a rescue aircraft was promptly dispatched to Maiduguri to ensure passengers reached their destinations with minimal delay.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate the patience and cooperation of all affected passengers,” the airline added.

The management of MaxAir said it is working closely with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the engine abnormality.

“As a leading airline in Nigeria, we remain committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of our valued passengers,” it added.



