Two months after suspending flight operations due to a tyre burst incident involving one of its aircraft at the Mallam Amunu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, Max Air is set to resume flight operations.

A statement by the airline’s management said that the carrier would resume flight services on March 21, 2025.

When the airline was suspending operations in January, it has said that it would close domestic operations for three months.

With this, the airline was expected to resume in April.

The airline said that its resumption was due to a successful operational evaluation, adding that this strategic pause allowed it to reinforce its commitment to safety, compliance and operational excellence.

The statement added: ‘During this period, we worked closely with aviation authorities to ensure that all statutory requirements were met, while enhancing our service delivery standards.

“As we return to the skies, passengers can expect improved travel experiences, increased efficiency, and the unwavering hospitality that Max Air is known for. We sincerely appreciate the patience and support of our valued customers during the temporary suspension.”

Max Air, had in January, suspended its domestic flight operations, following a tyre burst incident involving one of its aircraft in Kano.

The affected Boeing 737-400 aircraft, with registration number 5N-MBD, suffered a tyre burst while landing at MAKIA at about 10:51 p.m. on 28 January 2025.

Although all 53 passengers on board were evacuated safely, the aircraft was temporarily grounded before the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), reopened the runway the next day.

During the suspension period, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said that it would conduct a comprehensive safety and economic audit of the airline.

