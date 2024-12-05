Max Air flight makes emergency landing in Maiduguri after engine fire

.Passengers safe

An Abuja-bound Max Air flight made an emergency landing at Maiduguri’s Muhammadu Buhari International Airport on Wednesday after one of its engines caught fire just 10 minutes after takeoff.

The incident, which was caused by a suspected bird strike, left over 100 passengers, including Umar Usman Kadafur, Borno State deputy governor, shaken but unharmed.

According to reports from Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, a bird strike severely damaged one of the aircraft’s engines. The pilot acted swiftly, safely returning the plane to the airport without any injuries reported.

“Bird strikes are a known risk in aviation, especially during takeoff and landing phases,” Zagazola Makama explained. He urged airlines to conduct regular wildlife hazard assessments and implement bird control measures around airports to mitigate such incidents.

An unnamed airline official confirmed that engineers from Kano have been deployed to assess and repair the damaged aircraft. Another Max Air plane was dispatched from Lagos to ferry the passengers to Abuja, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

Musa Bawuro, Max Air Manager in Maiduguri, acknowledged the incident but refrained from commenting, stating he was awaiting a detailed report from the flight’s captain.

The swift response by the pilot and airport authorities was commended, as it ensured the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

