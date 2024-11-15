Maiduguri airport to commence international flight operations by January 2025 

General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri is set to commence full international operations by January 1, 2025.

This milestone upgrade is positioned to not only enhance connectivity for the North East Zone but also to strengthen Maiduguri’s role in international air travel and cargo transportation.

Festus Keyamo the minister of aviation and aerospace development who recently visited the airport to facilitate vital discussions on the forthcoming upgrade was accompanied by Chief Executives from key aviation agencies.

Some of the CEOs include Olubunmi Kuku, managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Farouk Umar, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); Chris Najomo, the DG of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), ably represented by Balang and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The minister and the CEOs conducted a pivotal one-day working visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

The delegation, which included other critical stakeholders like the Customs, DSS, Immigration, NDLEA, and others, was warmly received by Babagana Umara Zulum, the Executive Governor of Borno State.

During the meeting, Governor Zulum expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Keyamo, whose commitment and visionary leadership have contributed significantly to advancements within the aviation sector since his appointment.

The Governor reaffirmed the Borno State Government’s commitment to collaborating fully with the Federal Government to ensure the successful launch of operations on the planned date.

The aviation Minister, in addressing the assembled stakeholders, emphasised the importance of this project as a symbol of growth and resilience for the region, noting that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport is poised to be the first fully operational international airport in the North East Zone.

With its world-class runway and state-of-the-art facilities, the airport will also serve as a regional cargo hub, offering critical support to the economy of the North East and beyond.

The visit served as a platform for the Minister and stakeholders to address logistical considerations and ensure a seamless transition to international operations.

It also underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, with a focus on regional development and national cohesion.

