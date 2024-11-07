Lagos welcomes Ethiopian Airlines’ A350-1000 debut flight

…. Airline to receive 3 more in few months

Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday operated Africa’s first Airbus 350-1000 aircraft from Addis Ababa to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The Ethiopia’s national flag carrier is the first in Africa to operate the aircraft which was delivered to it from Airbus in Toulouse, France few days ago.

The aircraft carried onboard 272 passengers with 15 in Business Class and 257 in Economy.

The event marked a significant milestone in African aviation, as Ethiopian Airlines becomes the first airline on the continent to introduce the cutting-edge aircraft.

Speaking shortly after the aircraft landed MMIA, Wondwossen Beyene, general manager, Ethiopian Airlines Nigeria said the flight was the first commercial flight of the aircraft underscoring the commitment of Ethiopian Airlines to the Nigerian market.

“The A350-1000 boasts a revolutionary design with innovative aerodynamics and a carbon-fiber fuselage, powered by the fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, ensuring a quieter, smoother journey for long-haul travel.

“It is a game-changer in the aviation industry, boasting unparalleled comfort, efficiency, and technological advancements.

“On board, passengers will experience unparalleled comfort on this Aircraft, because It is the first Aircraft to feature Thales’s AVANT Up inflight entertainment system and the HBC+ connectivity system, providing travelers with luxurious amenities, High Speed internet connection, large screens, unique landscape camera and spacious seating with direct aisle access for all business class seats,” Beyene said.

He said the aircraft provides increased cargo capacity, facilitating seamless transportation of goods and services.

He assured that the aircraft will not only elevate the travel experience for passengers but also strengthen trade and economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

“Today’s event would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of Ethiopian Airlines’ team, and Federal Government of Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and the Lagos State Government for their unwavering support.

“We are expecting three more Airbus A350-1000 Aircrafts in a few months ahead,” he said.

Some of the passengers who were onboard the aircraft expressed excitement about the experience.

“The aircraft is a modern and efficient widebody aircraft with a good leg room. The aircraft also has state-of-the-art technologies, delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort,” a passenger who did not want his nake mentioned

A350’s unique Airspace cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle in the sky featuring a 50 percent noise footprint reduction versus the previous generation aircraft.

It offers passengers and crews the latest modern in-flight products for a comfortable flying experience. The aircraft’s new generation engines and use of lightweight materials make it the most fuel efficient large widebody aircraft.

