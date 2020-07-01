Lagos, Abuja airports open for domestic flights July 8

Meanwhile, Passengers have been advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.
Sirika assures that government will do all within its powers to ensure a rapid recovery of the aviation industry.
The minister however expressed his gratitude to stakeholders in the aviation industry and all Nigerians who have had to cope with the adverse effects of the flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.
