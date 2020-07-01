Lagos, Abuja airports open for domestic flights July 8

Domestic flights that have been suspended in Nigeria since March 2020 will finally resume on July 8, 2020, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika announced on Wednesday.

Sirika also disclosed that the flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

According to him, “the Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on the 11th of July, while other airports across the country will join on the 15th of July.”

“Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later.”

Meanwhile, Passengers have been advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.

Sirika assures that government will do all within its powers to ensure a rapid recovery of the aviation industry.

The minister however expressed his gratitude to stakeholders in the aviation industry and all Nigerians who have had to cope with the adverse effects of the flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.