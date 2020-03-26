KLM aircraft arrives Lagos to Evacuate Dutchmen from Nigeria

An empty KLM flight from Amsterdam has arrived Lagos to evacuate some Dutch nationals in Nigeria.

Victoria Shinaba, manager, Murtala Muhammad International Airport, (MMIA), explained that all permissions were sought and approved by the federal government for the operation.

She said the pilot and crew would not be allowed to disembark, adding that after facilitation, the nationals would be escorted to the aircraft to board.

In a letter dated 23rd March 2020, from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) made available to BusinessDay, the NCAA gave clarification of flight operations that would be allowed into Nigeria due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, the NCAA confirmed essential flights to include aircraft in a state of emergency, overflights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, alternate aerodrome identified in the flight plan, technical stop where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety-related operations.