Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace and development, has said discussions with airport concessionaires would be pursued to make the international status of Asaba Airport a reality.

Additionally, the minister proposed the idea of establishing partnerships with domestic and international airlines to facilitate interlining, thus enabling passengers to easily connect from Asaba through transit to international destinations.

Keyamo disclosed this on Wednesday when he received Epiphany Azinge, the Asagba of Asaba. The royal father was accompanied by a delegation that included political figures from Delta State.

Keyamo acknowledged the strategic location and potential of the airport, agreeing that it should become the Eastern hub of aviation in Nigeria.

In his address, Azinge commended the Minister for his transformative initiatives in the aviation sector, particularly for his role in the advancement of aviation infrastructure in Nigeria.

The royal father also articulated three key requests aimed at enhancing the aviation landscape in Asaba and Delta State at large. Firstly, he requested an increase in flight operations at Asaba Airport, which he thought should be more frequent owing to the status and importance of the city. He urged the Minister to leverage his position to facilitate the growth of flight operations in Asaba, transforming it into an international airport capable of accommodating regular international flights and serving as a transit hub for large aircraft staying overnight.

Secondly, the Azinge highlighted the growing pool of talented, veteran pilots among Delta’s youth, many of whom have developed pilot training programs. He requested the minister’s intervention in supporting these youths through government channels, including the possibility of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to help realize their dreams of advancing their training and becoming professional pilots.

In response, the minister expressed his sincere apologies for not having been the first to visit the royal father, acknowledging that such a meeting had long been on his agenda.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the Asagba’s requests are prioritized and met, emphasizing that as a proud Delta son and cabinet member, he would personally oversee the progress of all matters raised during the meeting with the President.

The Minister also expressed his eagerness to engage with Delta’s talented youths involved in pilot training. He pledged to meet with them and explore ways to incorporate their expertise into Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, even if it involves forming partnerships or leveraging PPP models.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both the royal father and the Minister reaffirming their commitment to working together for the continued development and progress of Delta State, especially in the critical aviation sector.

