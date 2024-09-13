Keyamo decries inhuman treatment of Nigerians on Royal Air Maroc after emergency landing 

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation

Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development has decried the inhuman treatment that some Nigerians have been subjected to by Royal Air Maroc In Marrakesh, Morocco.

According to Keyamo, the flight took off from Casablanca and was headed for Abuja, but had to make an emergency landing in Marrakesh for some technical reasons.

He however noted that the passengers, the majority of whom are Nigerians, have been left without care at the terminal and without food and decent shelter, with women and children sleeping on the floor.

The minister who expressed his concerns via his X handle called on the airline to immediately remedy the situation.

“Whilst I call on ROYAL AIR MAROC

@RAM_Maroc to immediately remedy this situation, I have directed the Consumer Protection Department of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to immediately engage ROYAL AIR MAROC NIGERIA @royalairmarocng to bring immediate relief to these Nigerians,” Keyamo added.