Kenya Airways, the national airline of Kenya have disclosed that it’s top frequent fliers are from Nigeria, which demonstrates how important the Nigerian market is to it.

The airline said that two years ago, it launched ‘Asante’, a new and enhanced frequent flyer program designed to reward its most loyal passengers and Nigeria was among the first market to experience the rollout.

The airline said it observed that Nigeria continues to top, as the most frequent flyers since it launched the initiative which aims to enhance customer experience and appreciate most significant markets.

Speaking during a press conference at its office in Ikeja, Lagos, Ngamau Stephen, regional manager, America and West Africa, Kenya Airways, said Kenya Airways also increased its flight frequency to Lagos from seven to 10 weekly flights in 2024, which translates to a 21 percent capacity increase.

Stephen said this enhancement provides greater flexibility and convenience for travellers, reinforcing its dedication to the Nigerian market.

He said between year 2023 and 2024, it saw growth in passenger numbers by 10,000, which speaks to its decision to increase capacity in Nigeria.

He noted that the airline is open to partnering with local carriers in Nigeria in a bid to enhance domestic and regional connectivity and provide more travel options for passengers within Nigeria and beyond.

Stephen commended the federal government for clearing airlines’ trapped funds, thereby fostering a conducive environment for airlines to thrive.

“Kenya Airways appreciates the concerted efforts of the Nigeria government in facilitating the repatriation of airline funds. The government’s commitment to resolving key challenges in the aviation sector fosters a condusive environment for airlines to thrive. We look forward to leveraging this positive momentum to expand our operations and enhance service delivery,” Stephen said.

Speaking on Kenya’s new visa regime, the airline’s regional manager commended the Kenyan government for implementing a progressive visa waiver policy for most African countries, including Nigeria, adding that the move strengthens regional integration and fosters smoother travel within Africa.

“To promote tourism and leisure travel, Kenya Airways is introducing attractive stopover packages in Nairobi. These offerings will allow passengers explore Kenya’s rich culture, wildlife and scenic landscapes while in transit, further enhancing the overall travel experience,” he explained.

Stephen also announced the introduction of London Gatwick as its second gateway to the United Kingdom, adding that the expansion enhances the airline’s service offerings, providing passengers with more travel options between Africa and the UK while complementing its existing operations at London Heathrow.

