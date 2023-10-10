Kenya Airway flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

A Kenya Airways (KQ) flight en route London, United Kingdom from Nairobi declared a medical emergency after a passenger took ill, the national airline said.

KQ said in a statement that the flight was allowed to get expedited landing rights at London’s Heathrow Airport for the passenger to get speedy medical attention.

“Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on Monday, 9th October 2023, at around 14:19hrs KQ100 operating from Nairobi to London Heathrow, declared a medical emergency after a passenger was taken ill,” said KQ.

“The crew on board assisted by two medical doctors and a nurse provided medical assistance to the passenger as the Captain declared a medical emergency with Air Traffic Control (ATC) so that the flight could get an expedited landing for the passenger to receive further medical attention.”

KQ said the aircraft landed safely at “14:47hrs and paramedics who were already on ground to receive the aircraft immediately took the passenger to hospital for further medical attention.”