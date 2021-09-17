Int’l air passengers to present permit to travel certificate – FG

The Federal Government says arriving and departing passengers must present a Permit to Travel Certificate or QR Code and a negative COVID-19 PCR test administered within three days (72 hours) of departure.

In a recent document signed by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation/chairman, presidential steering committee on COVID-19, it states that prior to boarding, passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test administered within 72 hours of departure.

Airlines have been directed not to board passengers with non-PCR COVID-19 tests (such as antigen/or antibody tests), a positive COVID-19 PCR test result or tests performed beyond 72 hours.

The document also states that passengers must present a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code – generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal on completion of a health questionnaire, uploading of a negative COVID-19 PCR result and schedule of PCR test at day-7 of arrival in Nigeria.

COVID-19 PCR test

“Passengers failing to show a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code will not be allowed to board. Airlines that board passengers without any of the two documents (a negative COVID-19 PCR test done not more than 72 hours prior to boarding and a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR code), shall be sanctioned as follows:

“Passengers, who are non-Nigerians, will be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at cost to the airline; passengers who are Nigerians or holders of permanent resident permit will be allowed entry, but subjected to the procedure outlined in Section,” the document states.

The document also states that passengers arriving with forged (fake) COVID-19 PCR results shall be referred for prosecution as airlines will be fined $3,500 per passenger for failure to comply with any of the pre-boarding requirements; and airlines who consistently fail to comply with the above requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria.

“At the time of boarding, travellers will be required to undergo temperature screening and asked about COVID-19 symptoms. Passengers with temperature 38C and other COVID-19 related signs and symptoms shall not be allowed to board the flight,” it adds.

For arriving passengers, they are required to strictly adhere to instructions given by port health services at the arrival terminal as passengers who fail to adhere to instructions will be sanctioned by relevant security personnel.

All passengers arriving in Nigeria will be required to go through the routine port health screening and present electronic or print-out evidence of pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test and the Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code and present their international passports for clearance through the Nigerian Immigration Service System’s Migrants Identification Data Analysis System (MIDAS).

Arriving passengers are to proceed on mandatory 7 days self-isolation/quarantine in their selected in-country destination as passengers are advised to avoid physical interaction with friends, family, colleagues, and other members of the public.

“Passengers should check their emails/text messages regularly for updates regarding the arrangement for their repeat COVID-19 PCR test from the laboratory of their choice,” the document states.

During this period the passenger may be contacted by the COVID-19 Response team to ascertain state of isolation, day-7 testing appointment and health status and must show up at the laboratory/sample collection centres on the 7th day of arrival and pay the applicable fees for the COVID-19 PCR test.

“Samples will be taken, and a COVID-19 PCR test done. The selected private laboratory will send a reminder text message, email, or phone call to the passenger a day before the appointment.”