International airlines’ operations ongoing amid protests  

International airlines have continued to operate flights in and out of Nigeria without interruption amid the ongoing protest across Nigeria. As of Thursday afternoon, Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines have operated flights out of Nigeria.

In an earlier travel update sent by Ethiopian Airlines to its passengers, it stated, “Due to the protests that are scheduled for tomorrow, kindly note that our flights would operate as scheduled. Passengers are expected to be at the airport by 7 am, knowing that routes leading to the airport might be traffic congested.”

BusinessDay’s checks show that most airlines will be arriving in the country on Thursday evening, as no airline has announced flight cancellations or delays yet.

British Airways flight from Lagos on Wednesday night operated and is expected to arrive at Lagos airport on Thursday evening.

The airport terminals (old and new) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport were on Thursday crowded with several passengers who had arrived at the airport early for their flights.