Inadequate, fleet size limit Nigerian pilots – Yadudu

Rabiu Yadudu, former managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has highlighted the challenges faced by Nigerian pilots, including unemployment caused by insufficient training and a shortage of aircraft in the industry.

Yadudu clarified that “when people mention the dominance of foreign pilots in Nigeria, they refer to the disproportionate percentage of foreign pilots compared to Nigerian pilots.”

He emphasized that Nigeria has a larger number of pilots overall, but certain countries impose a cap on the number of foreign pilots they allow. Currently, Nigeria has 15 percent of foreign pilots, a percentage intended to avoid displacing Nigerian pilots from job opportunities.

Explaining why airlines cannot employ Nigerian pilots at once, Yadudu pointed out that fresh graduates from flying school possess a generic pilot license but lack type ratings for specific aircraft models.

Read also: United Nigeria Airlines mulls acquisition of 12 new aircraft, regional connectivity

“The aircraft used in flying schools are small, carrying a maximum of four people, whereas Nigerian airlines operate larger aircraft like the Boeing 737 or Embraer 145. To be qualified for such aircraft, pilots need training and type ratings, which require substantial funds ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, depending on the aircraft type,” he said.

Yadudu suggested two possible avenues for pilots’ growth and engagement. Firstly, airlines willing to invest in pilot training can sign pilots under a contract and cover the training expenses, which will be gradually repaid by the pilots over the years. Secondly, pilots can choose to undergo self-funded training on the specific aircraft they wish to fly and then seek employment.

Yadudu also emphasized the challenges of sourcing foreign exchange in Nigeria for training and aircraft maintenance due to limited resources.

“The scarcity of foreign exchange makes it difficult to purchase spare parts or acquire new aircraft. This further limits the training opportunities available for new pilots in the industry,” he said.

“Insufficient funds for specialized training, limited airline fleets, and the absence of enough airlines were cited as major factors contributing to the unemployment of pilots in Nigeria. The high cost of training, coupled with the financial constraints faced by fresh graduates, poses a significant barrier to their entry into the industry. Additionally, the shortage of aircraft and the need for expansion within the industry further restrict job opportunities for pilots.”

Yadudu stressed the importance of addressing these challenges by investing in pilot training programs, expanding the number of airlines, and acquiring more aircraft to accommodate the growing demand for air travel in Nigeria. By bridging the training gap and enhancing the availability of resources, the country can empower its pilots and create more employment opportunities in the aviation sector.