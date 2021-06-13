Ibom takes delivery of two new aircraft for Ibom Air

The Akwa Ibom state government has taken delivery of two new aircraft, A220-300 series for Ibom Air, an airline wholly owned by the state government.

The two aircraft arrived at Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo today and a mammoth crowd gathered for a brief reception ceremony attended by the business class, key stakeholders and the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Uguanyi.

Speaking, governor Udom Emmanuel described the arrival of the aircraft as a major milestone in the history of aviation development of the state airline.

“Today, we are receiving two brand new aircraft, A220-300 series for Ibom Air, 100 percent owned by the state government,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state praised the Akwa Ibom government for its infrastructure development which he said cut across many sectors including health, road and aviation despite being on the exclusive legislative list.

He expressed sadness that those who were supposed to bring about the realisation of a national carrier in the country were still planning without anything to show for it while the Akwa Ibom government has taken the lead in the sector.

The arrival of the two aircraft brings to seven the total number of planes on Ibom Air’s fleet.