Ibom Air explains why passengers were disembarked at cargo terminal, MMIA

Ibom Air, a wholly owned airline of the Akwa Ibom government, has explained why it had to disembark passengers on flight Q1 0307 from Abuja to Lagos on Saturday morning at the cargo terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement by the airline and signed by Aniekan Essienette, General Manager, Marketing and Communication, it stated that “Ibom Air flight ‘QI 0307,’ the 10.30 am flight from Abuja to Lagos departed on time and landed normally at the international runway in Lagos, on schedule at 11.41 am.”

According to the statement, “upon taxiing off the runway, the pilots noticed an indication from the main wheels, suggesting a malfunction.

“In accordance with company procedure, rather than taxi the full distance to the domestic terminal, the crew opted to turn off into the international cargo apron from where stairs and buses were positioned to disembark the passengers and take them to the domestic arrival hall.”

“All 128 passengers on board were safely disembarked and transported to the arrival hall at MMA2, while our Engineers worked on the fault.

“This statement is given to clear any ambiguity while expressing our regrets to our passengers for the inconvenience,’’ it further stated.