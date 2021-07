The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to take action to address the high cost of COVID-19 tests, urging flexibility in permitting the use of cost-effective antigen tests as an alternative to more expensive PCR tests. IATA also recommended governments adopt recent World Health Organization (WHO) guidance to consider exempting vaccinated travelers…

