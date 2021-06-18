Green Africa suspends bookings as NCAA delays its entry-into-service

Green Africa has temporarily suspended new bookings on its site as Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has delayed the operations of the airline till July 2021.

At a joint meeting between top officials of the regulatory body and senior executives of Green Africa, it was concluded that the airline’s Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) will not be available till July 2021 due to unforeseen circumstances.

“This is certainly a bump in the road, and we are mindful of the impact especially on our customers and other stakeholders,” said Babawande Afolabi, founder and CEO of Green Africa.

“However, we are confident of the NCAA’s support and commitment to get Green Africa into service, and we have also put plans in place to compensate our affected customers,” he said.

Green Africa said in a statement that to mitigate any further occurrence, new bookings on greenafrica.com have been temporarily suspended and customers who booked previously would be contacted.

“All customers who have booked flights with Green Africa will be able to move their flights to future dates starting August 2021 at no extra charge,” the statement said.

“Further, in appreciation of the trust from the airline’s early customers and in recognition of the inconvenience of rebooking, each customer will receive an automated email with 50 percent of the value of their booking in a credit shell within seven days. This can be used to purchase another ticket with Green Africa,” it stated.