French Embassy, organisations partner to boost Nigeria’s creative industry through training

The French Embassy in Nigeria, MidiVision-Digital Audio Post Collective (DAPC), and TransPerfect Media France in Paris, all partnered to deliver this program which they said is designed to enhance the skills of audio professionals in location sound recording, post-production and sound design.

The initiative seeks to address a skills gap in the African audio industry and elevate production quality to international standards.

It is structured in two 7-day immersive modules, where trainees will receive practical experience in sound recording, editing, Foley, mixing and mastering using industry-standard tools and techniques.

This three-way collaboration between the French Embassy in Nigeria and the post production labs MidVision in Lagos and TransPerfect Media France, set the stage for an unprecedented exchange of expertise and knowledge between Nigerian and French technical industry professionals.

Leveraging the rich cultural heritage and diverse storytelling traditions of Nigeria, this program promises to cultivate a new generation of highly skilled Nigerian technicians.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the region and is part of the partners’ broader mission to improve the quality of audio production in the TV, film and documentary sectors. By providing world-class technical training, the program aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to compete on a global level in an increasingly dynamic industry.

Christophe Pecot, audiovisual attaché at the French the French Embassy in Nigeria revealed that more and more platforms like Netflix and Amazon are turning to Nigerian and African productions, and want Nigerian producers to raise the quality of their content’s post-production.

“The aim of the training course is therefore to respond to this demand and align with international broadcasting standards. In fact, some producers are forced to relocate their post-production, particularly sound, outside Nigeria. Let’s help local talent rise to global standards,” he said.

Jacques Van Hollebeke, Director, Business Development Africa, said TransPerfect Media is proud to share its experience in film post-production with Nollywood producers.

“With the aim of achieving world-class sound quality, we are running this intensive three weeks sound design training course in Lagos with the support of MidiVision-DAPC studios and the French Embassy in Nigeria.”

Bayo Adepetun, Founder/CEO, MidiVision-DAPC and a respected music and sound design expert pointed out that, “The state of the audio post industry in our country feels like a surgeon trying to perform surgery with a fork and knife. There’s incredible talent here, but many lack the technical training necessary to compete internationally. Through this workshop, we aim to close the skills gap, empowering a new generation of audio professionals. The program’s long-term goal is to expand its reach and improvethe sound quality of African-produced TV, film, and documentary content,” he said.

The program's long-term goal is to expand its reach and improvethe sound quality of African-produced TV, film, and documentary content.

TransPerfect Media France specialises in subtitling, dubbing, voice-over and content localisation management software, catering to episodic, feature, theatrical, and digital content.

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalisation solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 16 countries.

MidiVision is a leader in sound design and audio post-production in West Africa, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge training programs. Through the Digital Audio Post Collective, MidiVision collaborates to ensure the highest standards in TV, film, and music production.

