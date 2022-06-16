Finchglow Travels launches second edition of mentorship program

Finchglow Travels, one of the leading travel management companies in Nigeria and a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings has launched the second edition of its mentorship program.

This is also as the company hit another milestone of 16 years in operations.

Ezekiel Ikotun, general manager, Sales and Operations noted: “When we launched the Finchglow Travels Mentorship Program in June 2021, the goal was to help new entrants find their feet in the ever-evolving nature of the travel management industry and the maiden edition was a success. One of the beneficiaries of the mentorship, program is now in our employ and we are pleased to have seen her grow tremendously.”

Ikotun said this year, the mentorship program is in partnership with Lagos Aviation Academy, which is also a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings and was recently named the Best Training School in Nigeria during the Nigeria Tourism Awards.

Bankole Bernard, the group managing director noted: “Sixteen years ago, we started out as a small travel agency in a plaza at Falomo, our vision has remained the same which is to provide excellent travel services and experiences for our clients. Today, we have expanded from that small office at Falomo to a brand with offices across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and now Kano!

“We owe this success to our staff and management as well as the processes we have put in place to make Finchglow Travels a leading travel management company in Nigeria.

“I would also use this medium to call on players and aspiring players in the industry to pay more attention to professional development as it remains a major key for growth in the downstream sector of the aviation industry. There is a need to bridge a knowledge gap between the older players and the new entrants and that is one of the reasons we have invested in the Finchglow Travels Mentorship Program,” Bernard added.