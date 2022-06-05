Finally, Nigeria Air gets air transport licence

The proposed national carrier for Nigeria, Nigeria Air, may be kicking off soon as

the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will on Monday present the airline with Air Transport Licence (ATL).

The licence will be presented to the interim management of the airline at the headquarters of the aviation regulatory body in Abuja.

This was made known on the Instagram handle of the Ministry of Aviation @fmaviationng which reads, “The @NigerianCAA will on Monday, June 6th, 2022 present the Air Transport License (ATL) to the interim management of the #NigeriaAir, Nigeria’s national carrier at the NCAA’s Corporate headquarters, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja”.

The Air Transport License (ATL) is issued as authorisation to airlines to provide scheduled and non-scheduled services. It is one of the licenses received by airlines before they can commence operation just as they await the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) that fully guarantees them the right to begin air services.

Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s proposed national carrier had in April 2022 applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for a license to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services.

The company said this in a public notice as part of the requirements for granting an Air Operating Licence. The notice stated that any person or organisation with objection should make it known before 28 days expire.

“This is to inform the general public that Messrs Nigeria Air Limited has applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the grant of an Air Transport License (ATL) to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria,” the notice reads.

BusinessDay had reported in April that the NCAA disclosed that the AOC of Nigeria Air, the planned national carrier is in process.

Musa Nuhu, director-general NCAA said the promoters of Nigeria Air have applied for AOC and the process is still ongoing.

Nuhu said he has no assurances yet on when the license would be issued because, like all other airlines that apply for AOC, there are some issues that are not completely under the purview of the NCAA such as seeking security clearance for the applicant.