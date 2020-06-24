FG to test run Lagos airport on Saturday ahead of flights resumption

The Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika has said a test run is to be conducted at the Lagos airport to ascertain the level of preparedness of the airport for resumption of flights.

The test run exercise according to the Minister would come up on Saturday this week the 27 of June to see how things would look like at resumption.

Announcing the briefing in Abuja by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Minister said a lot of devices are coming up that would be introduced into the air transportation.

One of them he said is the reverse chairs to face opposite and put a capsule over and above a passenger.