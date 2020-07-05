FG says working on palliatives for aviation industry

The Federal Government of Nigeria has once again assured that it is working on providing palliatives for the country’s aviation industry.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, gave this assurance at a webinar coordinated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the status of the industry resumption.

“We are working on it,” Sirika said.

Musa Nuhu, director-general of the NCAA, warned that as the aviation industry gets set for resumption on July 8, safety must not be jeopardised. He warned that without total compliance to given protocols, no stakeholder would be handed permit to be part of the restart.

“All stakeholders must meet the protocols set by the NCAA. If you do not meet, you will not be granted permit to start,” he warned. “Some airlines will be given approval to start. Not all airlines and airports will start.”

Ado Sanusi, managing director of Aero Contractors, commended Rabiu Yadudu, managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, on efforts made to get airports ready for resumption.

An enquiry was made into what mechanism to be used in controlling the traffic at the terminal.

In response to control, NCAA DG Musa said the regulatory authority would be employing International Civil Aviation (ICAO) Air Traffic Flow Management instrument to control arrivals and departures.

“In order to properly manage this, we are going to request for airlines’ schedules to implement the AFTM with the space available to us at the airports,” he said.

Speaking on security at the airports, the FAAN MD, Yadudu, said the closed-circuit televisions installed are effective.

“We have CCTVs across our airports and they have proven to be effective,” he said.