FG re-mobilises contractors back to Enugu airport site

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the remobilisation of contractors back to site, to complete the rehabilitation of works at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, made the disclosure on his twitter handle @hadisirika today stating: “We announce our full remobilization to Enugu despite COVID-19 lockdown.”

The recommencement of works at the south eastern airport will be greeted by heavy rains, opening of quarries and bitumen as the ministers said, but to be surmounted in due time.

“Even with challenges like heavy rains, opening up of quarries and bitumen sources, we should complete this procurement in few weeks,” the minister commented.

Sirika assured the completion date of the works will be made known at his next inspection visit to the airport. “A definite date of completion will be announced at my next site visit”, he said.

COVID-19 pandemic slowed work at the terminal, which was meant to be completed last April.