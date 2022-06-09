FG hands over 12,000 hectares of land for aviation projects

The federal government through Muhammed Musa Bello, the minister of Federal Capital Territory, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for 12,000 hectares of land in Abuja to Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation.

The 12,000 hectares of land is for the actualisation of the aviation roadmap projects of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

According to Mohammed Kabiru Shehu, the Director-Planning Research and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Aviation who represented the Minister, said one of the key projects to be executed on the land is the second Runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The MD/CE expressed appreciation to the Buhari led administration and the minister of Aviation for promises kept.

The second Runway project was awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Limited (CCECC) and the site was handed over to the company on the aforementioned date.

Other projects that would be executed as part of the aviation roadmap include: Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre; Aviation Leasing Company (ALC); Agro-Allied Cargo Terminals; Aerotropolis or Airport City; National Carrier; Africa Aerospace and Aviation University (AAAU); second Runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, amongst others.

Some of the benefits that would accrue to Nigeria at the completion of the projects are: employment opportunities for Nigerians; enhanced transfer of technology; increase in foreign exchange earnings/increase in GDP contribution; backward integration of aircraft maintenance and repair facilities for both domestic and international carriers; improvement in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria; reduction in capital flight; increase in Bilateral Air Services Agreements with other countries, amongst others.