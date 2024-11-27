FG asked to migrate aids to satellite-based systems to reduce flight delays

The Federal Government has been called upon to migrate the navigation aids of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to satellite-based systems to reduce flight delays and increase safety and security in the country’s aviation industry.

This is as Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has promised to address the outdated equipment and inadequate staffing in the Nigerian aviation industry, especially among the Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs).

Also, Abayomi Agoro, the President of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has mentioned the advancement of over 80 Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs), including the engagement of over 33 ATCOs that were hitherto awaiting advancement for over four years as some of the achievements the current executives attained in about its six years.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NATCA in Kano with the theme: ‘Sustainability of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Aviation: The Imperative of Manpower Development and Air Navigation Service,’ Alhaji Abdulmunaf Sarina, Chairman, Azman Airlines, said that the current terrestrial-basedNavaids were globally becoming obsolete.

Sarina further canvassed for the engagement of additional air traffic controllers across the country with adequate training, warning that failure to do this posed a threat to air safety due to the various human factors that could arise from such a trend.

Sarina, who is also the President of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), called on the management of NAMA to ensure the installation of Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) equipment to serve as alternate power sources at airports and stations.

Besides, he called on NAMA to immediately commence the development and rollout of a Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS) in line with international best practices for the seamless transition to the Future Air Navigation System (FANS), whilst retaining the terrestrial-based system as a backup.

Sarina, who was also the Chairman of the occasion, expressed that the government needed to adopt proactive policies and take pragmatic steps to promote infrastructure investment, and manpower development through training and re-training of Air Traffic Controller (ATC) personnel.

He added that the development of harmonised business-friendly policies and a renewed and constant focus on upgrading the aviation sector systems and procedures for improved air safety would also go a long way in boosting the sector’s compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) recommendations and standard practices.

He said: “Human factors in aviation have been identified as being responsible for about 50 per cent of major aircraft accidents. This can be a result of aviation personnel being subjected to adverse physical and psychological working conditions that can eventually lead to serious problems.

“For instance, an Air Traffic Controller working long hours with irregular shifts can suffer Fatigue, which can lead to mental exhaustion, impaired judgment and poor situational awareness.

“Other human factor issues that need to be avoided are stress, poor communication, decision errors, lack of proper planning and overconfidence. Manpower development is therefore an imperative to achieving Sustainability of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Aviation.”

Also, Keyamo, in his keynote address, said the government was aware of the myriad of challenges facing the Nigerian aviation industry.

Keyamo who was represented at the occasion by Olusola Oyekunle, Deputy Director, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, assured that the government was working to address the infrastructural challenges in the sector.

He also lauded the leadership of NATCA for the “incredible work you do as air traffic controllers,” despite the challenges.

“That said, I am fully aware of the challenges that continue to confront your profession, including outdated equipment, inadequate staffing, and the need for enhanced training opportunities.

“Let me assure you that your concerns have not gone unnoticed. As part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is actively implementing plans to address these issues,” he said.

Earlier, Agoro in his welcome address, explained that the outgoing executives of NATCA had recorded several successes since comingon boardd in December 2018.

For instance, he stated that the executives ensured the advancement of over 80 ATCOs, including the 33 personnel who were hitherto awaiting advancement for over four years before the executives came on board.

He also mentioned the regularisation and proper placement of ATCOs that converted from another department to ATC and approval and implementation of A & B rating allowances for contract ATCOS.

Others were the upward review of ATC aeromedical allowances for all members and the payment of productivity allowances for contract personnel, among others.

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu for the retention MrMr. Festus Keyamo as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, stressed that this indicated trust in the minister’s leadership by the Federal Government.

He therefore applauded Keyamo for addressing some of the challenges in the sector, hoping that the tempo of performance would increase soon. Agoro also appealed to the Federal Government to review the policy of 50 per cent deductions from NAMA’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He argued that as a cost-recovery agency, these deductions significantly impeded NAMA’s ability to fulfil its statutory responsibilities. “It affects the renewal and replacement of critical safety equipment and limits the capacity to adequately train our workforce.

“Ensuring NAMA’s financial stability is vital to the safety and efficiency of our aviation sector. We also express our heartfelt appreciation to Ahmed Farouk, the Managing Director/CEO of NAMA, for your pragmatic approach to addressing staff welfare, implementing the agency long awaited Staff Condition of Service (CoS), tremendous improvement in the working environment and resolving long-standing promotion issues is highly commendable.”

