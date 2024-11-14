Federal Government strongly backs Air Peace –Keyamo

…acknowledges Onyema’s visionary leadership

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has affirmed the federal government’s strong support for Air Peace and other local airlines, emphasising its growth and dedication to quality service.

Speaking at Air Peace’s 10th anniversary celebration, Keyamo praised the airline’s success and resilience in an industry where many local carriers struggle to survive long-term.

Keyamo highlighted Air Peace as a symbol of national pride, celebrating the airline’s ability to compete internationally while enhancing Nigeria’s reputation in global aviation. “Air Peace flies the Nigerian flag high,” he said, underscoring its role in strengthening the country’s presence on the world stage.

Acknowledging the visionary leadership of Allen Onyema, founder and CEO of Air Peace, Keyamo expressed gratitude for Onyema’s accomplishments, which reflect the airline’s impact and expansion.

He encouraged other Nigerian airlines to adopt similar, long-term strategies, noting that Air Peace’s achievements demonstrate the possibilities achievable through sound management and commitment.

Keyamo also discussed the broader Nigerian aviation sector, referencing recent studies that show Nigeria accounts for 80 percent of domestic air travel in Africa, with the Lagos–Abuja route being the continent’s busiest. He remarked that Air Peace is well-positioned to meet this rising demand, setting industry standards with its expansion and quality.

In a forward-looking initiative, Keyamo announced that leading aircraft financiers and lessors have invited him and Nigerian airline operators to a high-level meeting in January, aiming to secure support and financing for local airlines, which will further enhance Nigeria’s global aviation standing.

Assuring stakeholders of the government’s dedication, Keyamo concluded by reiterating the federal government’s commitment to ongoing reforms that support local carriers. He urged Nigerian airlines to embrace sustainable, long-term planning, emphasizing the government’s focus on creating a supportive environment for the nation’s aviation industry to thrive.

