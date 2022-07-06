FAAN to close Lagos airport runway for 90 days

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) has said it will shut down the domestic airport runway at Murtala Muhammed Airport, for 90 days to install Airfield Ground Lighting system.

In a statement by Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, acting general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, it was indicated that as part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, FAAN has concluded arrangements to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R.

The project, she said which will commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, is expected to last for 90 days.

“Consequently, Runway 18L/36R will be closed to flight operations during this time,” she stated.

She however noted that there will be no disruption as all normal flight operations will be conducted through runway 18R/36L.

“A NOTAM to this effect has already been published and disseminated accordingly,” she added.